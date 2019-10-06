VERNON WENDELL GARNER
LtCol USAF (Ret)
Age 96, died of natural causes on October 1, 2019. Born Dowell, MD, August 27, 1923. 1940 Calvert High School graduate. Joined USA Air Corps in 1942, graduated pilot training, served 30 years in USAF, retiring in 1973, with over 8000 hours, including combat in WWII
(Tinian), KoreanWar (Okinawa), SEAsia (NKP), in B-29, B-36, KC-135, EC-47, others. Two Pentagon tours, then worked in DC area with Booz Allen, Triton Corporation Leadership roles with Capitol Baptist Church, Calvary Bible Church; was President, Calvert County Parks and Recreation Board. Enjoyed golf, gardening. Survived by brother, Tilden Garner, Solomons, MD; two daughters, two sons, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife of 71 years, Doris Anne; four sisters, two brothers. Visitation October 14, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Funeral Tuesday, October 15, 11 a.m., Calvary Bible Church, 8300 Nursery Rd., Lusby, MD with military honors. Memorials to Calvary Bible Church and/or Asbury-Solomons Benevolent Fund.