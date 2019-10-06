The Washington Post

VERNON GARNER (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERNON GARNER.
Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD
20657
(410)-326-9400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Bible Church
8300 Nursery Rd.
Lusby, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VERNON WENDELL GARNER  
LtCol USAF (Ret)  

Age 96, died of natural causes on October 1, 2019. Born Dowell, MD, August 27, 1923. 1940 Calvert High School graduate. Joined USA Air Corps in 1942, graduated pilot training, served 30 years in USAF, retiring in 1973, with over 8000 hours, including combat in WWII (Tinian), KoreanWar (Okinawa), SEAsia (NKP), in B-29, B-36, KC-135, EC-47, others. Two Pentagon tours, then worked in DC area with Booz Allen, Triton Corporation Leadership roles with Capitol Baptist Church, Calvary Bible Church; was President, Calvert County Parks and Recreation Board. Enjoyed golf, gardening. Survived by brother, Tilden Garner, Solomons, MD; two daughters, two sons, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife of 71 years, Doris Anne; four sisters, two brothers. Visitation October 14, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Funeral Tuesday, October 15, 11 a.m., Calvary Bible Church, 8300 Nursery Rd., Lusby, MD with military honors. Memorials to Calvary Bible Church and/or Asbury-Solomons Benevolent Fund.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.