

Vernon Joseph Gill "Joe" (Age 50)



Passed away on February 24, 2020 in Surfside Beach, SC. He was born in Fort Dix, NJ on January 22, 1970 and grew up in Rockville, MD. He is remembered for his big laugh, gregarious nature, and love for all animals. He is survived by his mother and father, Jyl A. Dupont and Vernon S. Gill; his siblings, Christian (Silvia) Dupont, Patricia D. Gill, and Katherine (Josh) Andrews; his nieces and nephews, Marta and Lawrence Dupont, Zeke and Vann Andrews, and Aaliyah Gill; many close friends in Surfside Beach and Rockville; and his beloved Dachshund, Moonpie.

A poolside celebration of life was held in SC. A Rockville gathering will be held in late March.