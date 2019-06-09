Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERNON NORWOOD III. View Sign Service Information Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory 814 E Main St Rockport , TX 78382 (361)-729-2451 Send Flowers Notice

NORWOOD VERNON LEE NORWOOD, III "Lee" Died suddenly on May 23, 2019 at his home in Rockport, Texas. A polymath whose knowledge was gained through experience and voracious reading rather than formal education, Lee mastered a multitude of skills and gained deep and broad knowledge of history, natural history and the arts, while pursuing two careers in which he excelled. Lee was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 21, 1955, along with his twin sister, Susan Baird, with whom he had a close and life-long bond. Most of his youth was in Washington, DC, where he memorably participated in anti-Vietnam war protests, attended the first Earth Day celebration, participated in bicycle races (and was briefly a bicycle messenger) and taught himself the craft of fashioning furniture and artworks from acrylic, an exacting and unforgiving medium. With that skill he moved to Oklahoma and opened his own business, NORWOODDesign, and later moved to Texas to be closer to his sister Susan. There he proceeded to craft varied works in acrylic, including a huge one-ton aquarium, for local customers. His work required inventiveness and a perfectionist'scare and attention to detail, not to men- tion a capacity for hard work, in all of which Lee excelled. Later in life Lee pursued a second career as a disaster insurance claims adjuster, a calling that drew on his wide knowledge of construction, electricity, and plumbing as well as his resourcefulness, high energy and meticulous attention to detail. He was soon supervising other adjusters. His knowledge of natural disasters and their consequences served him well when Hurricane Harvey hit his last home in Rockport. He fled with his sister and returned to help her, his neighbors, and himself in recovery and rebuilding in that storm's aftermath. Lee's interests and avocations included landscaping and horticulture, bicycling, the sciences, birding, sailing, and fishing. He was an excellent dancer and had a good singing voice. His wide reading made him a formidable scrabble opponent, and his quick wit and lively sense of humor made him an entertaining companion. Lee was a stand-up guy who had high ethical standards that he would not bend. He was generous to others in need - family, friends, neighbors or strangers. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his extended family. In addition to his sister Susan of Rockport, Texas, he is survived by sisters Catherine Finlay of Clinton, Connecticut, and Alexandra French of East Lyme, Connecticut, his mother, Barbara Watts Johnston and his stepfather, Felton Johnston, of Bethesda, Maryland, his step-brother Graham Johnston of Silver Spring, Maryland, and his aunt, Ann De La Fuente of Aledo,Texas. Lee grew up in the shadow of Washington National Cathedral, where his passion for excellence in craftsmanship was stoked by his admiration for the artistry of the stonemasons working there. Because of earthquake damage, work there is still going on. Memorial donations may be made at the Cathedral website, https://cathedral.org/ or sent to Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016-5098 and designated for Preservation. Services yet to be scheduled.Memorial donations may be made at the Cathedral website, https://cathedral.org/ or sent to Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016-5098 and designated for Preservation. Services yet to be scheduled. Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

