Vernon Eugene Randall (Age 84)
Of Ashburn, Virginia passed on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Reston, Virginia surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sunday, February 2, 1936, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Burton Randall. He is also survived by his daughters, Peggy Musgrave of Ashburn, VA, Linda Bohn of Tampa, Fl and Elizabeth (Ann) Randall of Daytona Beach, FL his six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia. A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Vernon's honor to the [Loudoun First Responders Foundation.]https://loudounfrf.org/donate/
