

VERNON KILBOURN RISING (Age 98)

World War II Officer and

US Patent Office Metallurgist



February 29, 1921 ~ February 3,2020

Vernon Rising's studies at Purdue University were interrupted twice: first, after his freshman year by a job at General Railway Signal Company in Rochester to earn enough money to finish his education, and second, after another college year by World War II.

When in early 1944 Vern completed his "90-day-wonder" training at Columbia University's Navy Midshipman's Program, his graduating class of ensigns were assigned duty on a series of LSTs alphabetically by threes: "commanding officer, executive officer, engineering officer." In this way spelling made him initially an engineering officer. After a brief stint in further training at North Carolina State University, he was assigned to LST 308 and later LST 345 carrying troops and supplies across and wounded back across the English Channel. After VE Day he returned to the United States where, after an assignment at Command School at Little Creek, VA, he left for the Pacific. There, with VJ Day also now past, he commanded LST 1043 in the New Guinea area where with several of his crew he climbed the Manus Island volcano.

After leaving the navy Vern served for a year as a merchant marine officer, but then returned to complete his engineering degree at Purdue University. He worked as a metallurgist for Anaconda in Montana before joining the US Patent Office in Alexandria, where he remained until his retirement in 1986. For many years he was active in regional Scottish dancing and other dance groups.

Originally from Rochester, NY, the son of Walter and Emma Rising, Vern never married, but maintained very close relations with his surviving relatives. They include his brother, Gerald, of Buffalo, NY, a nephew, Gerald Jr. of Denver, Colorado, and a niece Susan Kelch of New Braunfels, Texas, all of whom as well as his four grand and six great grand nieces and nephews and his in-laws will miss his care and kindness.

Messages for the family may be left at the Demaine Funeral Home website. A celebration of life is planned for March at Wakefield Towers in Alexandria.