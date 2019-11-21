VERNON EUGENE YATES
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Yates.. Also survived by three sons, Ricardo Daniel (Angela), Nkosi Akinlana and Marcellus Yates; three daughters, Jacqueline Henderson (Gary), LaShawn Kelley (John) and Michelle Johnson (Efrem); 23 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy and Vernaldo Green; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 22 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.