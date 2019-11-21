The Washington Post

VERNON YATES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERNON YATES.
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VERNON EUGENE YATES

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Yates.. Also survived by three sons, Ricardo Daniel (Angela), Nkosi Akinlana and Marcellus Yates; three daughters, Jacqueline Henderson (Gary), LaShawn Kelley (John) and Michelle Johnson (Efrem); 23 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy and Vernaldo Green; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 22 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.