VERNONA BREVARD

VERNONA M. BREVARD (Age 62)  

Vernona Maria Brevard, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish precious memories her devoted husband of 30 years, James M. Brevard; three loving daughters, Shanee Johnson (Tony), Phalece Brevard, and Monqiue Brevard; three adorable grandchildren, Isaiah, Xavier and Paighton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her two siblings, Salbrina and John. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at New Redeemer Baptist Church, 5714 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 9 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
