

Verona R. McCarthy

Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1930, in Middletown, NY, but lived for many years in Alexandria, VA, before moving to Tallahassee, FL, to be close to her family that lived there. She was dearly loved and will be missed, but many memories of wonderful times spent with her will always remain vivid! A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be held later in Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store