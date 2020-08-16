1/
VERONICA DISNEY
Veronica Marie DISNEY (Age 55)
Of Calvert County passed away July 5, 2017. Survived by her sons, Hunter Disney of Chesapeake Beach and Dallas Disney and wife Shannon of Prince Frederick, three grandchildren, sisters, Sandra Iadarola and Victoria Curtin and husband, Scott, brother, Stephen Miles and wife, Brenda, former husband, Gregory Disney and sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Miles. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lawrence Miles. Donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, North Beach, MD. Services previously held. www.rauschfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
