1/
VERONICA DISNEY
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERONICA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Veronica Marie DISNEY (Age 55)
Of Calvert County passed away July 5, 2017. Survived by her sons, Hunter Disney of Chesapeake Beach and Dallas Disney and wife Shannon of Prince Frederick, three grandchildren, sisters, Sandra Iadarola and Victoria Curtin and husband, Scott, brother, Stephen Miles and wife, Brenda, former husband, Gregory Disney and sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Miles. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lawrence Miles. Donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, North Beach, MD. Services previously held. www.rauschfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved