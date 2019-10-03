Veronica C. Jones
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Veronica C. Holley Jones, beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Jones joined him in eternal rest. She is survived by her children, Marion DePriest (Samuel), Antonio Jones (Deborah) and Irvin Jones; her grandchildren, Tiffani Savage III (William), Quincy Jones (Chrystal) and Owen DePriest. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD followed by a mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: