Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Sister Veronica Savoy on Monday, August 31, 2020. Sister Savoy was a member of Local 77 for one year. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco RD., Aquasco MD. Visitation will continue on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame PL, Bryantown, MD.