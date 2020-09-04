1/
Veronica Savoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Veronica Savoy  
Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Sister Veronica Savoy on Monday, August 31, 2020. Sister Savoy was a member of Local 77 for one year. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco RD., Aquasco MD. Visitation will continue on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame PL, Bryantown, MD. Respectfully submitted,  Steve Faulkner  Recording Secretary  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
(301) 888-1211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved