VERONICA C. WELLS "Ronnie"
Peacefully passed on the morning of Monday, March 11, 2019. She leaves to mourn two sons; H. Reginald Wells (Linda) and Ronald F. Wells (Barbara); two daughters, Antoinette W. Morris and Robin W. Crawford (Richard); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. She was expecting another great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Reginald "Reggie" Wells, II, one son, Anthony C. Wells and one brother, Ozelious Clement, Jr. On Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Avenue, NE Washington, DC 20019 Interment: Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD. www.marshallmarchfh.com