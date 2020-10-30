1/
VERTIE WILLIAMS
1917 - 2020
Vertie Williams (Age 103)  
Departed this life peacefully on October 26, 2020. Born in Concord, North Carolina in September 1917, she lived most of her life in Northern Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Neal. She is survived by son Alan, daughter Mary, and by three grandchildren Jonathan, Michael, and Leanna. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great friend to many. She proudly served as a Yeoman in the US Navy during World War II; was active in the Manassas St. Thomas Methodist Church; worked in the Prince William County School District; and loved to travel. A Celebration of Life will be held in Manassas sometime in 2021. She will be interred in Quantico National Cemetery on Friday October 30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Hospital or your favorite charity.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
