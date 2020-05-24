

Vicente G. SARMIENTO

September 16, 1943 - May 23, 2019



Vicente "Vince" Sarmiento was interred with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery after a Catholic Mass in the Old Post Chapel in Fort Myer on May 20, 2020. His wife Brenda, and brother, Tony Sarmiento were by his hospital bedside when he died in Winter Haven, FL, on May 23, 2019. Known as Vince to his friends and Ben to his family, he was a skilled handyman, lover of animals, great cook, lifelong athlete, and golf addict who had a quick wit, nonstop sense of humor, and radiant smile. He had a career as a bookkeeper, accountant, and auditor for several metropolitan Washington employers, including the Prince George's County and DC Governments, and graduated from Benjamin Franklin University with his BS in Public Accounting. After retiring from accounting, he was an air courier for Dunbar Armored Air escorting currency between Federal Reserve banks for 11 years. He was also a certified golf instructor.

Born in Mayapyap, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, in 1943 during the Japanese occupation, he arrived in the United States in 1950 when his father, the late Capt. Pedro Sarmiento (US Army), survivor of the Bataan Death March and POW camp, was assigned to posts in the US and Europe before the family settled in Washington, DC in 1958. Vince graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1962 and was an agile infielder on the varsity baseball team that won the Interhigh championship that year. A Viet Nam era draftee, he served in the US Army and was posted in Dugway, Utah, the Panama Canal Zone, and the Edgewood (MD) Chemical Biological Center. He resided in Fort Washington and Upper Marlboro for several decades before moving to Sebring, FL, in 2018.

He is survived and greatly missed by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Sarmiento, of Sebring, FL; stepson Brian Clements of Waldorf, MD; siblings Pete, Helen S. Bandong, and Mike of Fort Washington, MD, and Maria and Tony of Silver Spring, MD; many nieces and nephews; four beloved dogs; and countless friends.

To honor his memory, contributions can be made to the Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation, 145 W. Center Avenue, Sebring, FL 33870. At the time of his passing, Vince served on the Board of Directors.