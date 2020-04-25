Vicki Lynn Wirfs
On Monday, April 20, 2020 Vicki Lynn Wirfs of Germantown, MD formerly of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of almost 25 years to Thomas Wirfs; loving daughter to Marshall and Shirley L. Valentine; sister of Candace Pridemore (Rick Leith), Robert Valentine (Alice), Wendy Valentine (Donald Folden), Joseph Wirfs (Cindy), Mary Eustice (Russ), Cathy Lowery (Brad), William Wirfs (Anne Marie), Judy Roche (Kevin) and David Wirfs. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Long time member of Church of the Redeemer in Gaithersburg, MD and employed for 30 years at the Hair Cuttery. Her happiest role is "Aunt Vicki" to her nephews, nieces and their children. Due to the current pandemic situation only family will be attending the graveside services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org
