VICKI WILLIAMSON (Age 65)

Vicki Williamson, a resident of Lewes DE, passed away April 14, 2019 from lymphoma which she faced with extraordinary grace and strength. Vicki was born in Vienna, Virginia April 24, 1953, the daughter of the late Edwin Sutter and Pauline Tonkiss. She was devoted to her family and friends. For many years she operated a successful bookkeeping business with her daughter Lauren and enjoyed volunteering at All Saints' Thrift Store in Rehoboth Beach as one of the "linen ladies." Vicki was also an avid golfer with the Bay Crossing Golf League. Vicki loved networking and getting like-minded people together and in 2017 she founded the Liberal Ladies Lunch Group in her Bay Crossing neighborhood which grew from just a few members to more than 25 under her leadership. She is survived by her loving spouse of nearly 25 years, Melissa Milar; beloved daughter Lauren (Chance) Putzke of Fairfax, VA; and beloved sister Pamela (Peter) Uncles of Chantilly, VA. She is also survived by three adored grandchildren: Harper Putzke, Steele Putzke, and Cash Putzke; niece Tara Uncles; and nephew Andrew Uncles. Vicki leaves behind many cherished friends too numerous to list, in particular her longtime best friend Susan Prophater of Fairfax, VA whose help and support especially during her illness were an invaluable source of comfort and strength. In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Mark Sutter and nephew Ryan Uncles. Vicki also leaves behind her devoted dog, Otto. All of us will remember her warmth, kindness, optimism and goodwill. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Vicki may be made to her favorite charity, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, Arlington, VA. The online guestbook is available at: www.moneyandking.com

Funeral Home Money and King Funeral Home

171 Maple Avenue W

Vienna , VA 22180

