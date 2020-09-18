VICKIE CLARK

VICKIE L. CLARK
On Friday, September 11, 2020, Vickie L. Clark of Fairfax, VA awakened to eternal life. Beloved wife of Curley Clark; loving mother of Detra Clark, Renita Clark (Derrick); devoted grandmother of Imani Clark, Shaniya Nelson, Gabrielle Nelson. She is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, two step-sisters, one step-brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020. The service will be live-streamed beginning 11 a.m. and can be viewed at www.stricklandfuneralservices.com
. Private interment Pleasant Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Annandale, VA. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.