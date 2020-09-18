1/1
VICKIE CLARK
VICKIE L. CLARK  
On Friday, September 11, 2020, Vickie L. Clark of Fairfax, VA awakened to eternal life. Beloved wife of Curley Clark; loving mother of Detra Clark, Renita Clark (Derrick); devoted grandmother of Imani Clark, Shaniya Nelson, Gabrielle Nelson. She is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, two step-sisters, one step-brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020. The service will be live-streamed beginning 11 a.m. and can be viewed at www.stricklandfuneralservices.com. Private interment Pleasant Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Annandale, VA. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
