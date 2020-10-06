VICKY ANDREWS

Vicky A. Andrews
Vicky A. Andrews, longtime Alexandria resident, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, following a 2009 Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. She was 76 and residing in Blue Bell, PA at the time of her death. Born in Berwyn, IL, she graduated cum laude from Knox College and earned an M.A.T. from Harvard University. She taught math at both West Springfield H.S. and Thomas Jefferson H.S., and was an avid amateur ballroom dancer. She is survived by son Eric (Annika), daughter Lisa, six grandchildren, and sister Judith Anderson of Woodridge, IL. Services will be held online. For info: vickyandrewsinfo@gmail.com