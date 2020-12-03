1/1
VICKY DIGGS
Vicky Dawn Diggs  
Vicky Dawn Diggs transitioned to her eternal rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory, a mother, Shirley Williams; husband Richard Diggs Sr.; daughter, Jasmine Diggs; son, Ricky Jr.(Galila); grandson, Cyrus and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Road, Alexandria, Virginia on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. A private family service will follow (live streaming available). Interment, Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. & Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A. www.bmjfuneralservice.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
