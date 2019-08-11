Victor M. Ayala-Alers
Victor M. Ayala-Alers was born in 1948 in Santurce, Puerto Rico and died August 3, 2019. He lived a life in service to others. Vic enlisted in the US Army
at 17 years old and served two tours in Vietnam where he earned the Purple Heart
. He continued his service to the country, spending over 35 years as a federal employee before retiring. In retirement, Vic was elected Senior Vice Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart for the state of Maryland. His work with the National Association for Black Veterans helped others fight for the benefits they deserved. Victor is survived by his wife, Renee, four children, two grandchildren, three siblings, and a host of extended family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: