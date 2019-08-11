The Washington Post

Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Church
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, DC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Church
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, DC
Victor M. Ayala-Alers  

Victor M. Ayala-Alers was born in 1948 in Santurce, Puerto Rico and died August 3, 2019. He lived a life in service to others. Vic enlisted in the US Army at 17 years old and served two tours in Vietnam where he earned the Purple Heart. He continued his service to the country, spending over 35 years as a federal employee before retiring. In retirement, Vic was elected Senior Vice Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart for the state of Maryland. His work with the National Association for Black Veterans helped others fight for the benefits they deserved. Victor is survived by his wife, Renee, four children, two grandchildren, three siblings, and a host of extended family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Purple Heart
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
