VICTOR BROOKS Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Mr.Brroks, what a great person. Have known u all my life...."
    - Lisa Jenkind
  • "Pop you were the best father that a son could ask for. Your..."
    - Victor Brooks
  • "Dad, you were a good husband, father and grandfather. We..."
    - Carol Montalvo
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VICTOR JOSEPH BROOKS, JR. (Age 88)  

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Marion Veronica Brooks; father of Carol (Ruben) Montalvo and Victor J. (Dawn) Brooks, III; grandfather of Christie Montalvo and Michael Drummond; great-grandfather of Michael Porter. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Friday, May 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2019
