VICTOR JOSEPH BROOKS, JR. (Age 88)
On Sunday, May 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Marion Veronica Brooks; father of Carol (Ruben) Montalvo and Victor J. (Dawn) Brooks, III; grandfather of Christie Montalvo and Michael Drummond; great-grandfather of Michael Porter. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Friday, May 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.