VICTOR ANTHONY CALDER, SR.

(Age 78)



On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Victor Anthony Calder, Sr. of Springfield, VA. Beloved husband of 46 years of Kathleen Scanlon Calder; loving father of Victor Anthony Calder, Jr. (Kristen), and devoted grandfather of Allison Mary Calder, Lindsey Quinlan Calder and Kyle Anthony Calder; brother of Camilla Calder Fagouri (Edward). Born August 19, 1940 to the late Thomas Leroy and Mary Montanaro Calder. A native Washingtonian, he graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 1958 and the University of Maryland in 1962. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip Thomas Calder, Sr. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA 22152. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gonzaga College High School, 19 Eye Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.