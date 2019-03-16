Victor H. Cohn
On March 15, 2019 at age 88, Victor H. Cohn, Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology at George Washington University. Survived by wife Marlene Kaschmann Cohn; children David (Mary Dreyer), Wendy, and Jonathan (Babette) Cohn; grandchildren Rebecca, Gabrielle, and Samuel Cohn. Funeral services will be held Monday March 18 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD. Interment will follow in Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD. The family will receive visitors at the residence of Marlene Cohn in Kensington on Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Mobile Med or Foundation Fighting Blindness. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. Under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.