

Victor Dunbar



Passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1934 in Columbia, North Carolina. Victor served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. Victor worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1961 until his retirement in 1991. After his retirement Victor volunteered for many local and state community and civic organizations, including the Fairfax County Human Rights Commission and the NAACP Fairfax County Chapter. He received recognition and awards for his work.

Victor was completely committed to his five sons. He was involved in everything they did, even coaching their youth basketball teams. Victor's grandchildren brought him so much joy, and he showered them with love. Victor was caring, friendly to everyone and able to put a smile on anyone's face.

Victor is survived by his sons, Charles Victor (Laurie), Gary Jerome, Craig Vincent (Haoua), Patrick Wright (Kimberly), Mark Everett (Leslie): six adored grandchildren, Kyle, Taylor, Michaela, Cole, Samson and Hannah, and sister, Audrey Mae.