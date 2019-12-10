The Washington Post

Victor Hickman

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Reformation
212 East Capitol Street NE
Washington, DC
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Lovettsville Union Cemetery
12942 Lutheran Church Rd
Lovettsville, VA
Notice
Victor DeKalb Hickman (Age 90)  

Of Hyattsville, Maryland. Brother of J. Thomas Hickman, died peacefully on December 8, 2019. A viewing will be held December 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd, West, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Funeral service will take place December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation located on 212 East Capitol Street NE, Washington, DC. Following the service, burial and graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. at Lovettsville Union Cemetery, 12942 Lutheran Church Rd., Lovettsville, VA 20180. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Lutheran Church of the Reformation or Montgomery Hospice. Flowers are also welcome.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 10, 2019
