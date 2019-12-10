Victor DeKalb Hickman (Age 90)
Of Hyattsville, Maryland. Brother of J. Thomas Hickman, died peacefully on December 8, 2019. A viewing will be held December 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd, West, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Funeral service will take place December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation located on 212 East Capitol Street NE, Washington, DC. Following the service, burial and graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. at Lovettsville Union Cemetery, 12942 Lutheran Church Rd., Lovettsville, VA 20180. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Lutheran Church of the Reformation or Montgomery Hospice. Flowers are also welcome.