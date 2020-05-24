Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR HUGO. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HUGO VICTOR JOSEPH HUGO, JR. Major General, US Army (Ret.) Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, General Hugo graduated the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science and was commissioned a lieutenant of Infantry in June of 1954. He also holds two Masters of Science degrees: one in International Affairs from George Washington University and the other in Systems Management from the University of Southern California. His military education includes Basic Officer Courses from both the Infantry and the Air Defense Schools; the Field Artillery Officer Advance Course; the Command and General Staff Course at the Naval War College; and the National War College. General Hugo has held a wide variety of command and staff assignments in Infantry, Special Forces, and Air Defense Artillery, culminating as the Commanding General, 32nd Army Air Defense Command in Germany. As a cadet, General Hugo graduated 265 out of 632 and lettered in both Lacrosse and Hockey. His senior year he captained the Hockey Team and was selected both as "All East" and "All American" Honorable Mention. Completing his basic officer schooling, Parachute and Ranger training in 1955, the General was assigned to the Central Intelligence Agency as a Case Officer for Unconventional Warfare and Paramilitary Actions in Saigon, Indo China. He was a member of the Saigon Military Mission under the personal mentorship of then Col Edward Lansdale, USAF, and served as the leader/interpreter/translator of six training missions for groups of 15 Vietnamese officers which trained in the Philippines with the Philippine Scout Ranger Regiment (the Black Panthers). He facilitated training for other groups, was a principal member of Freedom Company (a company that assisted in training Asian nationals in counter insurgency and other operations), and wrote speeches for Philippine politicians that favored diplomatic recognition of the fledgling Republic of Vietnam. He also authored and directed a training film titled: "Find "Em, Fix "Em, Fight "Em" using special Philippine Army units. Incidentally, this film was used as a training film in 1962 when the General was undergoing Special Forces (SF) Qualification. General Hugo's final military assignment was as Commanding General, 32nd Army Air Defense Command, Darmstadt, Germany from 1983 until his retirement in 1987. Responsible for providing combat-ready forces to the NATO Integrated Air Defense System, he developed and implemented the most far-reaching force modernization program for updating or replacing all NATO and the US Army weapon systems, organizations, training, logistical support and doctrine. In military retirement, General Hugo became Vice President, Atlantic Systems from 1987 to 1988. Responsible for the company's air defense programs; he interfaced with NATO, US and foreign governments and industries to provide support to Field Army Air Defense, Theater Missile Defense and Ballistic Missile Defense programs. In 1988, General Hugo became the Program General Manager for the Vinnell Corporation Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program. Directing Vinnell's largest contract, he emphasized hiring retired/discharged SF personnel for the program and founded the Special Forces Association Saudi Arabian Chapter. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, he deployed to the Kuwait Border with the Saudi Arabian Brigade and conducted extensive reconnaissance (including photos) from the Gulf to the Hail/Kassim area; interviewing refugees; and describing Iraqi troop dispositions. This information was the only intelli gence the US had at the outset of the war as US personnel were forbidden to travel to that area. When the 5th SFG (A) arrived for DESERT SHIELD/DESERT STORM, General Hugo provided invaluable un-programed and unreimbursed support consisting of transportation, rations, intelligence and liaison with Saudi Arabian National Guard personnel. In 1996, General Hugo became, and remained to this day, an Independent Defense and Management Consultant specializing in military training, organizational structure and air defense matters with emphasis on the Middle East. General Hugo continued to mentor and inspire troops and assist them in career choices after military service via very active membership and participation in multiple veteran organizations including: as the Executive Vice President of the OSS Society, and memberships in the Special Operations Association, the Special Forces Association, and the Military Order of the Carabao. Departing Indo China (by then it was officially referred to as the Republic of Vietnam (RVN) or South Vietnam) in 1956, General Hugo was posted to the 3rd US Infantry (The Old Guard) at Fort Myer, Virginia as, in turn, a platoon leader, an Assistant S3 and the Assistant S2 Ceremonial Officer where he wrote the plan for the Internment ceremony of the Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea. From 1959-1961, the General was posted to the 3rd Missile Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery at Loring AFB, Maine serving in turn as a platoon leader, Executive Officer and then Commander of Battery B. In 1962 General Hugo reported to Fort Bragg, North Carolina for Special Forces Qualification and then was assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) (SFG (A)) in Okinawa until 1965. Initially, as the Assistant Group S2, he planned and implemented a mandatory Area Study Program for teams deploying to Vietnam. As the Group S2, he also developed an Attack Assessment Matrix which provided SF Teams indicators of impending Viet Cong attacks. He was a member of four Mobile Training Teams (MTTs): two to Thailand, and one to both Korea and Taiwan and he Commanded ODA -132 while assigned to the Civil Irregular Defense Group (CIDG) in Vietnam. In 1965, he also conducted a Special Mission to rescue the Royal Lao Military Region 2 Commander (MG Kham Kong Boudavoung) from a jail in Laos and keep him safe during four weeks of diplomatic discussions. The General's next post was to the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as an Action Officer in the Pentagon from 1966 until 1968. Returning to Vietnam in September 1968, he initially served as the US Army Vietnam T Day Planner for redeploying US Army forces in RVN. In March 1969 he took command of 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery at Dong Ha until returning CONUS for schooling in December. While commanding, he provided support to all units in I Corps (especially the ODA at Mai Loc) with Duster and Quad 50 support. He was posted again to the Pentagon in 1971 to Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA). Initially he was Assistant Secretary of the Army General Staff, Office if the Chief of Staff of the Army and a Team Leader on the US Army Leadership Board. Subsequently, as POC for recommendations from the Board, he was instrumental in establishing the US Army Sergeants Major Academy. From 1974 to 1979, he was the Deputy Director of the Army Staff and the principal HQDA POC with the CG, USAJFK Center (BG Robert Kingston) for SF matters (including the establishment of Delta Force). From 1979 to 1981 General Hugo was the Commanding General, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Osan AFB, Republic of Korea (ROK) and the US/ROK focal point for all surface-to-air air defense systems. He planned and implemented President Carter's decision to transfer air defense of the Korean Peninsula to the ROK Forces and deactivated his brigade in June 1981. Serving as an informal liaison with the Korean Resident Detachment, he is credited with retaining the SF Detachment in Korea during the US drawdown. Returning to HQDA from 1981 Management, he was responsible for the size andfunctions of the Army Staff and its Field and Staff Support Agencies, and the Organizational Effectiveness Program-under which he directed the Army Studies Program that moved base operations support from government/military labor to contracting support activities (post maintenance, supply, messing, etc.). General Hugo's awards and decorations include: the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit,

General Hugo's awards and decorations include: the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster(OLC)), Purple Heart , Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (with 3 OLC), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (with 6 Campaign Stars), The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Republic of Vietnam (RVN) Cross of Gallantry (with Gold Star), RVN Cross of Gallantry (with Palm) Unit Citation, RVN Campaign Medal (with 1960 Device), the Republic of Korea Order of National Security Cheon-Su Medal, the German Bundeswehr Gold Cross of Honor, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Security Honor Medal. The General is also a proud recipient of the Combat Infantryman's Badge; the Senior Parachutist Badges from the United States, RVN and Germany; the Ranger Tab; the Special Forces Tab; the Army Staff Identification Badge; and the Joint Staff Identification Badge. General Hugo passed away at 89 on May 11, 2020. Although it was a sad day for anyone who knew Vic Hugo, the General would have said, "DON'T BE SAD BECAUSE I AM GONE, INSTEAD, SMILE BECAUSE I WAS HERE." He was pre-deceased by his former wife, Mrs. Jean Duff Hugo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Mrs. Dam Thuy Nguyen Hugo, a 1989 Washingtonian of The Year Recipient. Vic met Thuy on an incredibly special occasion. At that time, she was the Director of YMCA Refugees and Communities Services of the Metropolitan Washington, DC who facilitated more than a thousand refugees from Southeast Asia into the Washington, DC area. Later General Hugo became very involved in the activities of the services and was very supportive of the program by teaching English as a second language (ESL) classes for the refugee group and Fundraising on behalf of the program. Both Thuy and Vic shared a great desire to help others. This common goal eventually led to the decision to be married before God, families, and friends. Thuy and Vic exchanged mutual vows at St. Mathew's Cathedral, Washington, DC before a Priest and again with the personal blessing of Pope John Paul in Saint Petersburg Basil Church, Rome. This Holy matrimony gave birth to 19 years of true love and commitment until this day. From his previous marriage, he is survived by his three children and seven grandchildren. His daughter, Mrs. Elizabeth J. Palandech, her husband, COL Donald M. Palandech, and three grandchildren, Ms. Sara A. Palandech, MAJ Mathew M. Palandech, and 1LT Victoria R. Palandech. His first son, Mr. Victor J. Hugo, III and wife Mrs. Luann P. Hugo, and two grandchildren, Ms. Alexandra R. Hugo and Mr. Victor J. Hugo, IV; his son, Mr. Russell D. Hugo and a two granddaughters, Ms. Caroline G. Hugo and Ms. Charlotte Rose Hugo. He is also survived by his younger brother, Dr. Norman Hugo, his wife, Mrs. Gerry Hugo and their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Their oldest daughter, Helen, is Vic's Goddaughter. She was very dear to him. His two poodles: Jean Valjean and William Hugo will especially miss him DAILY and DEARLY! A Memorial service will be held at a place and time to be determined. Funeral services will then occur at Arlington National Cemetery at an even later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Forces Association Chapter XI, PO Box 1328, Springfield, VA 22151 or to the National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations (NMISO), c/o the OSS Society, 7700 Leesburg Pike, Ste. 324, Falls Church, VA. 