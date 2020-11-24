

Victor Kiviat (aGE 90)

Victor Kiviat, beloved husband, father and grandfather; jazz aficionado, family tech guru, and lifetime learner, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020 following a heart attack at the age of 90. The youngest of three children, Victor was born in New York City in February 1930 and grew up working in his father's NY delicatessen. He graduated from Seward Park High School and received a Bachelor in Science in electrical engineering from New York University. He served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1952 to 1954 in Germany. In 1959, Victor married the love of his life, Glenda Novitch of Hoboken, New Jersey. The couple settled in Bowie, MD where they raised three children and attended the former Nevey Shalom synagogue. From 1963 to 1994, Victor worked as an engineer at Westinghouse in Maryland where he was involved in the development of the AWACS radar (Airborne Warning and Control System).In retirement, Victor was an active member of the Bowie, MD Senior Center Computer Club, and was an avid student about many things until the day he passed. He was talented at home repairs, and passionate about music (particularly jazz), cooking, and basketball. He prized his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.Victor was a person of integrity and honor and reached out with love, support, and respect to all he knew.He is survived by his wife of 61 years Glenda Kiviat, their children and their spouses: Steve (Sheila) Kiviat, Brian (Katherine) Kiviat, and Nina (Jim) Tiller; and his grandchildren: Brendan, Ali, Shayna, David, and Haley.Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Bertha Kiviat; and sisters, Celia Sorkin and Lillian Rubin.Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service for immediate family only is planned for Tuesday November 24 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), the organization that helped Victor's father immigrate to the United States from Poland.



