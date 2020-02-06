Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR LATIES Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LATIES VICTOR GREGORY LATIES, Ph.D. Victor Gregory Laties, Ph.D., died on February 3, 2020, the day after his palindromic 94th birthday of 02/02/2020. He was a leader in the development of behavioral pharmacology and behavioral toxicology over the second half of the 20th century. He published over 100 journal articles, book chapters, essays, etc. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, and raised in Peabody, Massachusetts, Victor graduated from Tufts University (1949) and received his Ph.D. from the University of Rochester (1954). In 1955 he joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and in 1965 moved to the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry. He retired as professor of environmental medicine, psychology and pharmacology in 1993 but remained active in behavioral analysis and in scientific publishing. Victor was active in the Society for the Experimental Analysis of Behavior. He was on the board of editors of the Journal of the Experimental Analysis of Behavior (JEAB) from 1962 to 1966, served as executive editor from 1966, and edited the journal from 1973 to 1976. He was executive editor of the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis (JABA) from 1966 to 2014. Victor served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (1965-71), Psychopharmacology (1968- 78, 1981-89), The Behavior Analyst (1980-82), and Experimental and Clinical Psychopharmacology (1992-98). He was a member of advisory and research review committees for the National Institutes of Health, the National Academy of Sciences, the National Library of Medicine, the American Public Health Association, and the Environmental Protection Agency. He was a fellow of the American Psychological Association from 1953 and served the association in several leadership roles. Victor had an active, witty intellect and a roving curiosity. He could not pass a bookstore without going in and collected 20th-century prints. He loved big band and piano jazz. A loving husband, father of three, and grandfather of eight, Victor took great joy in his family and delighted in finding previously unknown relatives. His most distinctive personal trait was the joy he took in everyday life. He sang, hummed, be-bopped and danced, both alone and with family and friends. Victor is survived by his wife, Martha Fisher Laties; three children, Nancy Feresten (Tim), Andy Laties (Rebecca), and Claire Davis (Ty); his brothers, Alan Laties (Deena) and David Laties; and seven grandchildren. Brother George Laties and grandson Samuel Laties predeceased him. A private memorial will be held on February 8.

