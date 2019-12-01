DR. VICTOR MARGOLIN
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, DR. VICTOR MARGOLIN of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Sylvia Margolin. Loving father of Myra Margolin (David Uejio). Cherished grandfather of Olivia " Vivi" Margolin Uejio. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 2 p.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2:30 p.m. at New Montefiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, December 4 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the home of Jay and Loretta Samuels and on Thursday, December 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Subud, c/o The Alkaitises, 1231 Hillcrest Road, Arnold, MD 21012.