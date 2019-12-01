The Washington Post

DR. VICTOR MARGOLIN

DR. VICTOR MARGOLIN  

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, DR. VICTOR MARGOLIN of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Sylvia Margolin. Loving father of Myra Margolin (David Uejio). Cherished grandfather of Olivia " Vivi" Margolin Uejio. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 2 p.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2:30 p.m. at New Montefiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, December 4 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the home of Jay and Loretta Samuels and on Thursday, December 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Subud, c/o The Alkaitises, 1231 Hillcrest Road, Arnold, MD 21012.

