

VICTOR J. MOSESSO "Vic"



Passed away peacefully at age 91 on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence in the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC. He lived a long and productive life, and was a special person to family and friends.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1927, Vic served in the U.S. Navy during the post- World War II era. He moved to Washington, DC in the late 1940's, and went to work at the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey (part of NOAA) as a draftsman, and served there for many years before retirement.

Vic is survived by his sister Felicetta and brother-in-law Tom Ryan, and sister-in-law Mary Kathryn Mosesso. He is predeceased by his mother Clotilda Mosesso; his father and step-mother Americo and Michelina Mosesso; brothers John, Joseph and Americo, and sisters Theodora and Clotilda.

Vic enjoyed spending time in Philippi, West Virginia helping his brother John who lived and owned businesses there. Vic always made himself available to family members and friends when they needed his help, and he was the special favorite of nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Vic."

When Vic's health began to fail, his loving nephew John Marshall Mosesso took charge of his affairs to ensure he received the medical care and attention he required in his final years at the AFRH.

A service will be held at Rose Chapel and burial at AFRH at a later date. Arrangements by Chambers Funeral Home.