

VICTOR OBADIA



On Sunday, October 27, 2019, VICTOR OBADIA of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Marcelle Obadia. Loving father of Gregory Obadia and Stephanie (Bevan) Mace, Dear brother of Yvonne (Marcel) Steinberg, Simone Maman, Nicole (Jean Paul) Amsellem, Dolly (Jack) Chriqui, Moise (Martine) Obadia and Lucette (Jean Louis) Robert. Cherished grandfather of Isabelle and Sophie Mace. Mr. Obadia was awarded la Legion l'Ordre National du Merite and French Legion d'Honneur, two of the most prestigious awards presented by the French government, for his long-term dedication to building relationships between the French and American cultures in the Washington, DC area. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 12 p.m. at Magen David Sephardic Congregation, 11215 Woodglen Drive, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed Tuesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. at Magen David. Memorial contributions may be made in Victor's memory to Magen David Sephardic Congregation or to The Comite Tricolore.