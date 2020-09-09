1/
VICTOR PEARY
Victor G. Peary  
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Victor Peary of Lanham, MD, passed away at the age of 80. He will be remembered by his loving wife and best friend, Diane, of 53 years. He was predeceased by his mother, Anita Peary, and his father, Victor Peary. Vic leaves to mourn his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Jack Barrett, his sister-in-law, Elaine Gilbert (Bill Kolodin), his six godchildren, Michael, Vic, Victor, Kevin, Kristen, Gina, nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. A private service will be held for family only due to COVID 19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 Online condolences may be placed atwww.hardestyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
