Born in New York City in 1936, he passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his husband Craig Pascal; and nieces and nephews Heidi Murkoff (Erik), Evan Eisenberg (Freda) and Sandee Hathaway (Tim); brother-in-law Howard Eisenberg, husband of Victor's late sister Arlene; and six grandnieces and nephews and three great grandnephews. Victor studied at the Bristol Old Vic in England while in high school and graduated Queens College in New York. He moved to Washington in the sixties to be with his late partner John Aniello, Jr. and began to work with the W & J Sloane Company on 7th Street in Washington. He quickly became highly regarded for his design work, and in 1973 opened Victor Shargai and Associates, Inc. one of Washington's most prestigious interior design firms. His projects included countless homes, offices, yachts and private aircrafts for numerous key clients in the Washington area, across the United States and around the world. A true visionary, he was one of Washington area's most passionate advocate for the arts. Victor's lifelong love of and commitment to theatre led to his leadership roles in the local theater community. His tireless support helped transform the DC area into a leading arts and cultural center, promoting community revitalization and nurturing many in the arts. There are now 90 local theaters in the Washington area. Victor was the longtime chair of the Helen Hayes Awards/theaterWashington and served on many boards, including the Washington Ballet, Studio Theater and Signature Theater. There will be a private service and a public remembrance later in 2020. Contributions in Victor's memory can be made to theaterWashington, a local theater or .

