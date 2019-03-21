VICTOR TORRES

VICTOR M. TORRES  
LTC, U.S. Army  

Died peacefully at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on March 15, 2019. Victor was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico. A Veteran of Korean and Vietnam wars, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and four Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He honorably served in the U.S Army for 24 years, and retired in 1985. After his retirement he worked in the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Office in Washington, DC where he was the Director of Administration, Budget and Finance. He is survived by his wife Patricia; children, Victor II, Debbie, Kelvin, Thomas; stepchildren, Lizawe and Alberto; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4 to 9 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery will be held on a later date. Contributions may be made to the www.diabetes.org Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Funeral Home
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
