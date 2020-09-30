Victoria Aubinoe

Victoria Love Aubinoe "Vicki"
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Victoria Love Aubinoe passed away at her home surrounded by her loving husband, Blaise Miller and beloved daughter, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father Alvin L. Aubinoe. She is survived by her mother Carole siblings: Tripp (Maureen), Scot (Sara) and Amanda Aubinoe. A private mass was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Church. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Fisher House http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/VickiAubinoe