1/
Victoria Aubinoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Victoria Love Aubinoe "Vicki"  
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Victoria Love Aubinoe passed away at her home surrounded by her loving husband, Blaise Miller and beloved daughter, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father Alvin L. Aubinoe. She is survived by her mother Carole siblings: Tripp (Maureen), Scot (Sara) and Amanda Aubinoe. A private mass was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Church. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Fisher House http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/VickiAubinoe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maryland Cremation Services
408 Headquarters Drive, Ste. 10
Millersville, MD 21108
 (410) 960.7525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved