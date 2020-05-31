

VICTORIA MARIE BILLINGS "Vickie"

Received her wings on May 14, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC on December 23, 1952 to the late James Charles Billings (J.C.) and Dorothy Billings (Dot). Beloved mother of Rhonda Marie Billings; grandmother of James, II; sister of Phyllis, Carlton (Sandy) and Phillip (Sharon); niece of Joyce. Vickie was preceded in death by siblings Raymond, Sr., Robert,Sr., Charles and Carolyn. Viewing Services for family and friends will be held at JB Jenkins Funeral Home on June 4th from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Victoria will be laid to rest at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery.



