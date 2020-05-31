VICTORIA "Vickie" BILLING
1952 - 2020
VICTORIA MARIE BILLINGS "Vickie"  
Received her wings on May 14, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC on December 23, 1952 to the late James Charles Billings (J.C.) and Dorothy Billings (Dot). Beloved mother of Rhonda Marie Billings; grandmother of James, II; sister of Phyllis, Carlton (Sandy) and Phillip (Sharon); niece of Joyce. Vickie was preceded in death by siblings Raymond, Sr., Robert,Sr., Charles and Carolyn. Viewing Services for family and friends will be held at JB Jenkins Funeral Home on June 4th from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Victoria will be laid to rest at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Victoria Billings. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
