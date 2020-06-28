VICTORIA BOBBOTT

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Victoria Graham Bobbitt of Washington, DC, peacefully entered into eternal life. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Sylvia Bobbitt Gwathmey and grandson, Chelo Gwathmey. Also survived by three great-grandchildren, Dexarion, Jaca'I and Sequioa, two sisters, Odessa Reavis of Brooklyn, New York (Cosby) and Mamie Brown of Hyattsville, Maryland, three nieces, five nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Victoria Graham Bobbitt on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Marshalls March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.