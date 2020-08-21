1/
Victoria Devier
1926 - 2020
Victoria M. Devier  
Victoria Young Devier, 94 of Manassas, VA passed away on August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 8, 1926, daughter of the late Ledora Ferguson and James Earl Young. Victoria was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Robert Devier. She is survived by her son, Jon and his wife, Cindy, grandson Seth and great granddaughter Norah, and sister Harris V. London. She was the beloved aunt of Sherri, Karen (Scot), Craig, and Lenny (Andrea); great aunt of Trisha (Marshall), Melissa (Rob), Aimee (Erick), Elizabeth (Ben), Angela, Lindsay, Dylan and Jordan; six great, great-nieces, and seven great-great, nephews and one great-great-great nephew and one great-great-great-niece. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Cunningham-Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St., Alexandria, VA. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Lymphoma Research Foundation, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.Victoria Devier  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
