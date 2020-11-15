

Victoria green-price

Victoria Green-Price of Bowie, Maryland peacefully passed away in her sleep on October 31, 2020 at Bridgepoint Hospital. Victoria "Vicky" was born on September 30, 1953 in Southeast, Washington, DC to the late William Green and Floretta Burgess and was one of six siblings, Anna, Ella, Cheryl, Lewis, and Monroe.She was a graduate of both Eastern High School and Howard University. Victoria worked for the Federal Government in the Department of Agriculture (once know as G.A.L.). Prior to being sent overseas on a four year assignment. Ms. Green-Price, then returned to G.A.L. where she worked as a GS11 for 35 years and received numerous awards for her dedication to service, prior to her retirement.Vicky resided in Bowie Maryland with her husband, LaPhonsor Price, prior to being coming ill.She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, LaPhonsor "Big Al" Price (Local 62) and a host of nieces, nephews, devoted family and friends.The family would like to thank everyone for their calls, food visits and prayers. Service and burial is private.



