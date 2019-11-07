

VICTORIA LYNN D'SOUZA

January 12, 2005 - November 7, 2009



No one knows the deep pain in our hearts when we returned you to God ten years ago - WOW! It has already been 10 years! We truly miss you, our dear beautiful Victoria, especially your loud singing, your contagious laughter, your million silly faces, and your hugs and kisses. We also miss your crazy hair very much! Say hello to Pop-Pop in heaven for us. Pray for us each day - we need it to get through this pain! Our sweet baby girl, we love you with all of our hearts, and miss you to infinity... and beyond!! Your Mommy, Daddy, Maryanne, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Grammy, Grandma and Grandpa, and all of your beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends