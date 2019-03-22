Victoria May (Simons) Oliver
Born on May 26, 1929, in Bermuda, to the late Mary (Leet) Simons and the late Frank Simons, passed away at age 89 on March 14, 2019, in Silver Spring, Maryland. Victoria was the wife of the late Donald P. Oliver, Sr. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Diana, Phyllis, and Ruth. Victoria is survived by her sons, Donald (Ruth) and David (Susan); daughter, Vicky (Dieter Meyer); grandchildren, Nichole, David, Daniel, Kyra, and Paul; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Nathan. Services will be private. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the ASPCA in lieu of flowers.