VICTORIA OSE
Victoria Sulitka Ose  (Age 90)  
our beloved mother passed away October 6, 2020 at AAMC in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her five children, Alfred III, Michael, Jennifer, Timothy and Gregory. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy., Bowie, MD 20715. A private funeral and burial will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel. Memorial Donations may be made in the name of Victoria to the Alzheimer's Association Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601© 2020 Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org | 800.272.3900. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.beallfuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
