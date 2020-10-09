VICTORIA OSE

Victoria Sulitka Ose (Age 90)
our beloved mother passed away October 6, 2020 at AAMC in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her five children, Alfred III, Michael, Jennifer, Timothy and Gregory. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy., Bowie, MD 20715. A private funeral and burial will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel. Memorial Donations may be made in the name of Victoria to the Alzheimer's Association
