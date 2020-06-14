VICTORIA POUYAN-JALINOUS
VICTORIA POUYAN-JALINOUS  
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Victoria Pouyan-Jalinous on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in her home of Washington, DC. Victoria was born on April 23,1935 in Shiraz, Iran to parents Abdul Rassoul and Legha Ol Moluk. She was the only girl to four brothers, Manouchehr, Anoushiravan, Parviz, and Cyrus. Victoria was a loving sister, mother, and wife. She married Mesbah Jalinous in 1961 and had two sons, Farid and Farhad Jalinous. Victoria loved ceramic painting and interior decorating, and she donated to multiple charities during her lifetime. Her family and friends will always remember her as a worldly and adoring person. Victoria is survived by her brother Cyrus; her two sons; her two daughters-in-law; and her seven grandchildren. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
