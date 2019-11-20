The Washington Post

VICTORIA RYMER

Notice
VICTORIA SHARP RYMER  

On November 15, 2019, Victoria Sharp Rymer, age 79 of Fenwick Island, DE and formerly of Bethesda, MD; beloved wife of the late John L. Rymer; loving mother of William S. Rymer and his wife Kelly and the late David C. Rymer; sister of Gloria Brimm and grandmother of John and Catherine. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD. Visitation an hour before Mass; In lieu of flowers, donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2019
