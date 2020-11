Or Copy this URL to Share

VICTORIA E. SMITH May 24, 1924 - October 1, 2020

After a long illness was called to eternal rest. She is survived by her sons, Cyril Wayne Smith, Dr. Warren Smith, and Ernest Goodson; daughters, Sheila Smith and Brenda Davis; granddaughter, Angela Drafton; three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services were private.



