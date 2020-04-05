

Victoria Carroll Sullivan



Of Reston, VA, and formerly Warrenton, VA, departed this life on April 1, 2020. Victoria was born on November 2, 1956, in Kittery, ME, to Thomas and Patricia Carroll. Her Father, a naval officer, travelled the world, often with his family. These early experiences drove Victoria to love international travel and possess a true "joie de vivre."

She was a United Airlines flight attendant for more than 40 years and still loved to take her next flight to a distant location, often accompanied by her husband as her "flying guest."

Victoria graduated from Radford University in 1978 and from James Madison High School in Vienna, VA, in 1974.

Victoria is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Arthur Sullivan, and her son, CPL Thomas Sullivan, USMC, and his wife, Brenna. She is also survived by her two sisters, Patricia Robinson and Mariana Klemm. She will be forever missed by her mother-in-law, Jean Sullivan; her stepsons, Christopher Sullivan and Justin Sullivan; and step-daughter, Lauren Oakes; as well as by their respective families.

Her extended family will forever miss her constant kindness, generosity, and unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, and her Step-Mother, Jean Carroll, as well as her niece, Tara Robinson.

A celebration of her spectacular life will be scheduled when we can all gather again.

In lieu of flowers, Victoria respectfully requested your donation to The CAUSE Foundation ( www.thecausefoundation.org ).

Share a memory with the family at