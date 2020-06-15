VICTORIA SWEETLAND
Victoria Sweetland  
On May 23, 2020 at 94 years old, Victoria Sweetland, affectionately known as Aunt Vick of Palmer's Cross, Clarendon, Jamaica, WI went home to be with her Lord. She is the beloved mother of Collean and Belva; loving grandmother to Audrey, Ryan and Paul; and aunt and friend to many. The family invites all to honor her memory on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20012. Viewing: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
18
Service
11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
