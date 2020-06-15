On May 23, 2020 at 94 years old, Victoria Sweetland, affectionately known as Aunt Vick of Palmer's Cross, Clarendon, Jamaica, WI went home to be with her Lord. She is the beloved mother of Collean and Belva; loving grandmother to Audrey, Ryan and Paul; and aunt and friend to many. The family invites all to honor her memory on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20012. Viewing: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.