Vida Dunie
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Vida Jane Dunie, of Potomac, MD. Beloved mother of Brett Dunie Neustadt; loving sister of Matthew (Elaine) Dunie and Justin (Deborah) Dunie. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Family will be receiving friends immediately following interment at the residence of Justin and Deborah Dunie in Falls Church, VA. A reception will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.