

VIDA MARILYN KWANSA



Passed on November 19, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born on January 20, 1948 in Cape Coast, Ghana, West Africa to the late Mr. Joseph W.K. Essien and the late Mrs. Cecilia B.R. Essien. She received her MBA from Wilkes College. She worked for the Third National Bank (Scranton), the National Investment Bank in Accra, Ghana, and the P.G. County Health Department. She is survived by her children, Dr. Albert Kwansa and Victor Kwansa, Esq. (Jazmine); siblings; and other relatives. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Dr. Herman Kwansa. Visitation, 9 a.m., service, 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 21 at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, 5700 St. Bernard Dr., Riverdale Park, MD 20737. Interment, 12 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.